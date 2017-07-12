Anders Bekeken

The Sion Urban and The Sion Extender: Two Solar Powered Cars by Sono Motors

Geschreven op 14-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Vervoer en OV
Pin It

The Sion from Sono Motors in Germany is the first electric production car capable of recharging its batteries from the sun. So now, you’ll never have to worry about range.

The hood, roof, and rear hatch of the Sion are covered with integrated solar cells. These charge the battery when parked and while driving. So 30 free kilometers per day are possible just from the electricity generated by the sun. The Sion can also be 80% charged using an AC outlet in about 30 minutes. 

The Sion not only generates its own electricity, it’s a mobile power unit that can power common electric devices that use a standard household plug. The Sion will have two versions. The Urban comes with a 14.4 kilowatt-hour battery pack. It has a range of about 75 miles. The Extender version has a 30 kilowatt-hour battery and a range of 155 miles.

The five-door Sion EV will have six seats (3 + 3). All the seats of the hatchback fold flat, offering multiple configurations for carrying passengers and cargo. A 10-inch display in the center console of both versions allows smartphone connection via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. In the interior, a unique moss liner is integrated into the breSono ventilation system. It acts as a natural air filter which promotes a pleasant interior climate while filtering fine particles of dust from the air.

The Sion project was able to move forward thanks to an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign last year that raised over a half million dollars. More than 1,000 people have participated so far. The Sion car will be presented on July 27th 2017.

See also: Lightyear One Solar Car Charges Itself With Clean Solar Power – The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2017 #BWSC17: From Darwin to Adelaide Australia – Stella Vie de Opvolger van de Stella Lux by Solar Team Eindhoven in the World Solar Challenge 2017

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (515)
  • Agenda (2.680)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (655)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (215)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.079)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.710)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (275)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (278)
  • Iets anders (331)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.578)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (729)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (647)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (200)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (837)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • The Blue Planet 32E: A 32 Foot Electric Catamaran by Torqeedo
  • Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Kevin Spacey is The Rainforest
  • The Drive Green Highway Car-Carrier Vessel With Solar Powered LED Lighting by K Line
  • Renault Falcon Truck: Een Laboratorium op Wielen by Renault
  • The Sion Urban and The Sion Extender: Two Solar Powered Cars by Sono Motors
  • De Subsidieregeling Waterstof is Geopend tot 7 November 2017
  • Zonnepark De Grift met 17.000 Zonnepanelen op Bedrijventerrein De Grift in Nijmegen
  • The E-Fusion: The Fastest Electric Outboard on the Planet by Campion Boats
  • Floating Farm Rotterdam: De Drijvende Boerderij in de Rotterdamse Merwe4haven
  • Gigantisch Zonnepark rond Voormalige KerncentraleTsjernobyl in de Oekraïne by Engie
  • Zonnepark Duurkenakker in Menterwolde Krijgt 215.000 Zonnepanelen by Sunvest
  • The World’s Fastest Solar Powered Electric Water Ski Boat
  • The Archimedes Sun Pirate: A 50ft Sail Boat Powered Just by Solar Panels by Carter Quilan
  • Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park in Andhra Pradesh, India: The World’s Largest 1 GW Solar Plant
  • These Weird, Wondrous Animals Live Under Greenland’s Ice Caps by National Geographic
  • Hydrogen for Clean Transport Conference in Brussels: Paving the Hydrogen Way in Europe
  • Vismigratierivier De Nieuwe Afsluitdijk: Permanente Opening voor Trekvissen in de Afsluitdijk
  • Startup Village at Amsterdam Science Park: Onderzoek naar Groene Daken by Claudia Rot
  • Provincie Noord-Holland Investeert in Smart Mobility voor Auto, Fiets, OV en Transportsector
  • Africa’s Population Explosion: Africa’s Clean Energy Potential – Future Mega Projects

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com