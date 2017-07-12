Vervoer en OV Geschreven op 14-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

The Sion from Sono Motors in Germany is the first electric production car capable of recharging its batteries from the sun. So now, you’ll never have to worry about range.

The hood, roof, and rear hatch of the Sion are covered with integrated solar cells. These charge the battery when parked and while driving. So 30 free kilometers per day are possible just from the electricity generated by the sun. The Sion can also be 80% charged using an AC outlet in about 30 minutes.

The Sion not only generates its own electricity, it’s a mobile power unit that can power common electric devices that use a standard household plug. The Sion will have two versions. The Urban comes with a 14.4 kilowatt-hour battery pack. It has a range of about 75 miles. The Extender version has a 30 kilowatt-hour battery and a range of 155 miles.

The five-door Sion EV will have six seats (3 + 3). All the seats of the hatchback fold flat, offering multiple configurations for carrying passengers and cargo. A 10-inch display in the center console of both versions allows smartphone connection via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. In the interior, a unique moss liner is integrated into the breSono ventilation system. It acts as a natural air filter which promotes a pleasant interior climate while filtering fine particles of dust from the air.

The Sion project was able to move forward thanks to an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign last year that raised over a half million dollars. More than 1,000 people have participated so far. The Sion car will be presented on July 27th 2017.

