James Dyson is looking for students and recent graduates of design and engineering who have an idea that solves a problem.

The James Dyson Award is an international design award that celebrates, encourages and inspires the next generation of design engineers. The Award is open to current and recent design engineering students.

It’s run by the James Dyson Foundation, James Dyson’s charitable trust, as part of its mission to get young people excited about design engineering.

This year’s competition is closed. The top 20 designs for The James Dyson Award 2017 are announced.

On October 26 2017 the international winner of The James Dyson Award 2017 will be announced.

Ecohelmet Wins James Dyson Award 2016.

Bike share programs are used by millions of people around the world. But bike share users rarely wear helmets – a potentially fatal decision. According to the Bicycle Helmet Safety Institute, more than 800 cyclists were killed on US roads in 2015. Isis Shiffer, a recent graduate from the Pratt Institute of Design in New York City, set out to address this problem. Her solution: EcoHelmet, a folding, recyclable helmet for bike share users.

EcoHelmet uses a unique honeycomb configuration to protect the head from impact, and folds flat when not in use. A biodegradable coating makes it resistant to rain for up to three hours. The lightweight, durable design of EcoHelmet empowers cyclists to ride safely and confidently.

The cell structure of EcoHelmet distributes any impact evenly around the head as effectively as a traditional polystyrene helmet. Due to the radial nature of the cells, it will protect the user from a blow coming from any direction. The simplicity of EcoHelmet’s construction, coupled with its inexpensive materials, will keep the manufacturing costs low – meaning they can be sold for $5 at bike share stations.

As international winner of the James Dyson Award 2016, Isis will be awarded $45,000 to further develop her invention.

