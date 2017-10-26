Anders Bekeken

The James Dyson Award 2017: Top 20 Designs Announced

Geschreven op 28-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Design
Pin It

James Dyson is looking for students and recent graduates of design and engineering who have an idea that solves a problem.

The James Dyson Award is an international design award that celebrates, encourages and inspires the next generation of design engineers. The Award is open to current and recent design engineering students.

It’s run by the James Dyson Foundation, James Dyson’s charitable trust, as part of its mission to get young people excited about design engineering.

This year’s competition is closed. The top 20 designs for The James Dyson Award 2017 are announced.

On October 26 2017 the international winner of The James Dyson Award 2017 will be announced.

Ecohelmet Wins James Dyson Award 2016.

Bike share programs are used by millions of people around the world. But bike share users rarely wear helmets – a potentially fatal decision. According to the Bicycle Helmet Safety Institute, more than 800 cyclists were killed on US roads in 2015. Isis Shiffer, a recent graduate from the Pratt Institute of Design in New York City, set out to address this problem. Her solution: EcoHelmet, a folding, recyclable helmet for bike share users.

EcoHelmet uses a unique honeycomb configuration to protect the head from impact, and folds flat when not in use. A biodegradable coating makes it resistant to rain for up to three hours. The lightweight, durable design of EcoHelmet empowers cyclists to ride safely and confidently.

The cell structure of EcoHelmet distributes any impact evenly around the head as effectively as a traditional polystyrene helmet. Due to the radial nature of the cells, it will protect the user from a blow coming from any direction. The simplicity of EcoHelmet’s construction, coupled with its inexpensive materials, will keep the manufacturing costs low – meaning they can be sold for $5 at bike share stations.

As international winner of the James Dyson Award 2016, Isis will be awarded $45,000 to further develop her invention.

See also: James Dyson Award 2010: Longreach Buoyancy Deployment System by Samuel Adeloju – Reddot Design Award Best of the Best 2010: The Dyson Air Multiplier Fan

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.753)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (668)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (410)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.103)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.764)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (287)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (286)
  • Iets anders (340)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.586)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (163)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (655)
  • Nederland (12)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (205)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (897)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (274)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Wereldmeisjesdag op 11 Oktober: Koop GirlPower en Steun Plan Nederland
  • MVO-Manager van het Jaar 2017: De Finalisten Geanne van Arkel, Niels Geenhuizen en Tanja Groenendaal
  • The Float: The Autonomous Car of The Future Concept by Renault and Central Saint Martins
  • Top 10 All-New Electric Cars to Go on Sale in 2018-2019 by Automotive Territory
  • A Fleet of 25 Full Electric Volvo 7900 Buses for Tide Buss in Trondheim, Norway
  • The James Dyson Award 2017: Top 20 Designs Announced
  • The Full Electric Battery Powered Plane by EasyJet and Wright Electric
  • Acht tot Twaalf Windmolens en Drie Zonne-Energieparken by Energiek Beuningen
  • De Slag om Miniwind en Kleine Windmolens in Nederland: Handreiking en Afvinklijst by NWEA
  • WindEurope Conference & Exhibition 2017: Dutch Village and Wind Energy Matchmaking
  • Verkeer en Mobiliteit en Parkeren Expo in Houten
  • Fossielvrij Onderwijs: Geen Kolen, Olie en Gas Bij Ons In De Klas – Ontmasker Shell
  • Parkeerbeheer Congres 2017: Hét Evenement Voor Beheerders van Parkeervoorzieningen
  • BouwCirculair Congres 2017: Van Netwerk Betonketen naar BouwCirculair
  • Het Nationaal Fietscongres 2018 in Rotterdam: De Tour de Force Innovatieprijs 2018
  • Climate 101: Renewable Energy by National Geographic
  • The Hong Kong-ZhuHai-Macau Bridge: A 50Km Bridge to Hong Kong
  • TED Talks: A Small Country With Big Ideas to Get Rid of Fossil Fuels by Monica Araya
  • Groener Groningen: Digitaal Platform Van Duurzame Groene Ondernemingen in Groningen
  • Nieuwe Energieneutrale Terminal met Zonnepanelen op Schiphol Airport by KAAN Architecten

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com