The Greatest Showman met Kerst in de Bioscoop

Geschreven op 3-12-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Kerst
The Greatest Showman is vanaf de Kerstdagen te zien in de bioscoop.

Het belooft met een lange lijst aan bekende acteurs en de songwriters van La La Land een nieuwe musical-topper te worden.

The Greatest Showmanis een muzikaal spektakel over het ontstaan van de showbusiness en het gevoel van verwondering dat ontstaat als dromen werkelijkheid worden.

De film is geïnspireerd door de ambitie en fantasie van P.T. Barnum, gespeeld door Hugh Jackman. Barnum was een visionair die zich van niets wist te ontwikkelen tot het brein achter een betoverend spektakel dat wereldwijd publiek aansprak en in vervoering bracht.

Zac en Zendaya zijn twee van zijn artiesten, en de trailer maakt duidelijk dat er iets moois bloeit tussen hen.

Met: Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Tina Benko, Fredric Lehne, Paul Sparks, Diahann Carroll, Doris McCarthy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Kristoffe Brodeur, Will Swenson, Chris Silcox.

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

