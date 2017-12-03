Kerst Geschreven op 3-12-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

The Greatest Showman is vanaf de Kerstdagen te zien in de bioscoop.

Het belooft met een lange lijst aan bekende acteurs en de songwriters van La La Land een nieuwe musical-topper te worden.

The Greatest Showmanis een muzikaal spektakel over het ontstaan van de showbusiness en het gevoel van verwondering dat ontstaat als dromen werkelijkheid worden.

De film is geïnspireerd door de ambitie en fantasie van P.T. Barnum, gespeeld door Hugh Jackman. Barnum was een visionair die zich van niets wist te ontwikkelen tot het brein achter een betoverend spektakel dat wereldwijd publiek aansprak en in vervoering bracht.

Zac en Zendaya zijn twee van zijn artiesten, en de trailer maakt duidelijk dat er iets moois bloeit tussen hen.

Met: Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Tina Benko, Fredric Lehne, Paul Sparks, Diahann Carroll, Doris McCarthy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Kristoffe Brodeur, Will Swenson, Chris Silcox.

