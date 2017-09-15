Vervoer en OV Geschreven op 15-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

Tesla Semi is a ‘beast’, says Elon Musk – unveiling of electric truck pushed to October 26th 2017. Tesla originally planned to unveil its upcoming new all-electric truck, Tesla Semi, at the end of September at the company’s Design Center in Hawthorne, CA.

Now CEO Elon Musk says that it has been pushed to Thursday October 26th. As usual, he also hypes up the new vehicle, which he called “a beast” this time.

The expectations are already high. Morgan Stanley recently called the unveiling of Tesla Semi ‘the biggest catalyst in trucking in decades’ and they expect that the electric truck could be 70% cheaper to operate than a diesel-powered truck.

Musk previously described Tesla Semi as having the “highest weight capability and with long-range”: “It is a heavy duty, long range, semi-truck. So it has the highest weight capability and with long range. So essentially it’s meant to alleviate the heavy duty trucking loads. And this is something which people do not, today, think is possible. They think the truck doesn’t have enough power or it doesn’t have enough range. And then with those with the Tesla Semi Truck we want to show that no, an electric truck actually can out-torque any diesel semi and if you had a tug-of-war competition, the Tesla semi what will tug the diesel semi uphill.”

