Geschreven op 19-5-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Cradle to Cradle
Love them or hate them, plastics are everywhere around us. They protect our food, make our cars lighter and hospitals would not run without them. In fact plastics are so useful, their demand is expected to double in the next 20 years.

Yet our plastics system is broken. Only 14% is recycled, resulting in a loss of USD 80-120 billion per year to the global economy. Did you know that most plastic items are used only once before being discarded?

If nothing changes, there will be more plastics than fish in the ocean by 2050.
So, how do we fix this? If we want to free our ocean from plastics, we have to fundamentally rethink the way we make, use and re-use plastics so that they don’t become waste in the first place. That is why OpenIDEO is launching the Circular Design Challenge by asking the question: How might we get products to people without creating plastic waste?

The Circulair Design Challenge will kick off with the Research Phase, which starts today. The goal of this phase is to stimulate research, best practices, debates, and conversations in the world of circular design. Leave no stone unturned! The Ideas phase starts on June 12. The Circular Design Challenge, led by the Ellen Macarthur Foundation and hosted by OpenIDEO, is calling upon a global community to submit ideas, innovations, and new technologies with the potential to transform the plastics economy.

