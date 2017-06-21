Vervoer en OV Geschreven op 21-6-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is primarily a design competition to discover the world’s most efficient electric car. The biennial event seeks to inspire some of the brightest young people on the planet to address the imperatives of sustainable transport. This year the event will take place from Sunday 8 till Sunday 15 October 2017.

Every two years, for the past 30 years, the World Solar Challenge has welcomed the greatest minds from around the world to Australia to challenge the norms and travel the outback in a vehicle powered only by the power of the sun.

Traversing 3,000 km from Darwin to Adelaide, teams comprise of tertiary and secondary students from over 30 countries. These students and their support team have achieved greatness.

They have engineered and built a vehicle with their own hands and powered it across some of the world’s most challenging landscape. In 2017, the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge will celebrate its 30th Anniversary.

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2017 features three classes that represent the diversity of solar EVs and their differing design philosophies.

The Challenger Class with visually stunning – slick, single seat aerodynamic masterpieces built for sustained endurance and total energy efficiency. The 2017 design parameters for Challenger Class solar cars will allow greater design freedom and at the same time require unprecedented efficiency.

The Cruiser Class to encourage solar cars designed for practicality and acceptance in a given market segment. Cruiser Class teams aim to change the way we think about what we drive and what fuels we use. 2017 will see the third running of this class, which is a tribute to the inaugural event in 2013 which saw a four-seater family car travel over 3000 Km with an external energy input of just 64kWh.

The Adventure Class is non-competitive and allows cars built for previous editions of the event to run again, usually with new team members. It can also be used as a catchment for those who, while meeting the exacting safety standards, may not have quite made full compliance with the latest requirements.

