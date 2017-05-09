Anders Bekeken

rEVolution 2018 in Amsterdam: Developments in the Industry of Electric Mobility by EVBox

Geschreven op 14-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Vervoer en OV
Pin It

rEVolution is the annual speaking and networking conference that showcases the latest and upcoming developments in the industry of electric mobility.

It also aims to educate and inspire professionals to create better opportunities for a more sustainable future of transportation. 

rEVolution 2018 wiil take place on Tuesday 13th March 2018 at the Passengers Terminal in Amsterdam.

rEVolution 2017 was hosted in Amsterdam in March 2017, and was joined by 200+ thought leaders from all over Europe & Americas. This video is about rEVolution, CleanTechnica Director Zachary Shahan’s presentation at EV-Box’s 1st annual rEVolution summit in 2017. It’s about electric car revolution, electric car adoption, messaging, Donald Trump (a little bit), and why electric cars are awesome.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.732)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (664)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (409)
  • Design (223)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.096)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.751)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (287)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (286)
  • Iets anders (340)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.585)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (162)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (12)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (203)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (882)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • De Elektrische Borgward Isabelle Concept en de Elektrische Borgward BXi7 SUV
  • Raffles City Complex With Twisted Glass Towers in Hangzhou, China by UNStudio
  • Werkconferentie 2017 Topsector Energie: Transitiepaden Naar de Toekomst 2050
  • Online Magazine Het Slimme Klimaat in de Regio Utrecht
  • rEVolution 2018 in Amsterdam: Developments in the Industry of Electric Mobility by EVBox
  • Jumpstart De Groenste Energiecentrale: 130 Miljoen Euro Subsidie voor Monomestvergisters
  • Two Looping Towers in Maarssen With a Gym and Running Track by Peter Pichler Architecture
  • Masterplan Bijlmerbajes Terrein: Energieneutraal Bajes Kwartier in Amsterdam by OMA
  • De Honda Urban EV Concept: Honda’s Visie op Elektrisch Rijden
  • De Elektrische Volkswagen I.D. Crozz II Concept Crossover SUV
  • New Wheel Concept For Electric Vehicles: Turns The Conventional Wheel Inside Out by Continental
  • The Solutions Project: How 139 Countries Can Hit 100% Renewable Energy – The Netherlands
  • Dethleffs e.home: De Elektrische Concept Camper met Zonnepanelen by Dethleffs
  • The sCarabane Travel Trailer: Solar and Wind Powered Caravan Rotates To Track The Sun
  • De Elektrische Renault SYMBIOZ: De Toekomstvisie tot 2030 by Renault
  • Conferentie Een Nieuwe Economie Van Iedereen by Oikos en Vice Versa
  • T-Flight One Belt, One Road Plan: China’s Supersonic Flying Train Would Reach 4000 km/h
  • IPO Jaarcongres 2017: Energietransitie – Energie Komt Uit De Provincies
  • TED Talks: How To Stay Calm When You Know You’ll Be Stressed by Daniel Levitin
  • TED Talks: What The Sugar Coating on Your Cells Is Trying to Tell You by Carolyn Bertozzi

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com