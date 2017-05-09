Vervoer en OV Geschreven op 14-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

rEVolution is the annual speaking and networking conference that showcases the latest and upcoming developments in the industry of electric mobility.

It also aims to educate and inspire professionals to create better opportunities for a more sustainable future of transportation.

rEVolution 2018 wiil take place on Tuesday 13th March 2018 at the Passengers Terminal in Amsterdam.

rEVolution 2017 was hosted in Amsterdam in March 2017, and was joined by 200+ thought leaders from all over Europe & Americas. This video is about rEVolution, CleanTechnica Director Zachary Shahan’s presentation at EV-Box’s 1st annual rEVolution summit in 2017. It’s about electric car revolution, electric car adoption, messaging, Donald Trump (a little bit), and why electric cars are awesome.