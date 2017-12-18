Anders Bekeken

Maand van de LED-verlichting: Taxichauffeur VS Versiert Taxi Met 11.000 LED-Lampjes

Geschreven op 19-12-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Licht
Pin It

Taxi cab driver Robinett in Raleigh invested 40 hours and about 11,000 Christmas lights into his car this holiday season to brighten up the Triangle roads.

For the last three years, Dwight Robinett says he’s decorated his taxi cab instead of decorating his house.

This year Robinett added wheel lights to his ride. He says it’s something his fans have definitely noticed. Robinett makes sure all of his windows are clear of the lights, and the doors open and close with ease for his passengers. He says he will keep his lights on until the 12th day of Christmas. Source: WKRG

Zie ook: December, de Maand van de LED-verlichting: LED’s make things better!

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (520)
  • Agenda (2.799)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (680)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (419)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.114)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.805)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (293)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (287)
  • Iets anders (347)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.595)
  • Licht (365)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (165)
  • Milieu (735)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (663)
  • Nederland (13)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (112)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (28)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (918)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (278)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Maand van de LED-verlichting: Taxichauffeur VS Versiert Taxi Met 11.000 LED-Lampjes
  • How to Photograph Polar Bears in One of the Most Extreme Places on Earth
  • Maand van de LED-verlichting: BMW Headquarters Tower in Munich Lit Up Like a Battery
  • O Christmas Tree (O Tannenbaum) by André Rieu & His Johann Strauss Orchestra
  • Haags Warmte Initiatief Voor Duurzame Warmte: Wonen Zonder Aardgas by Duurzaam Den Haag
  • Stop De Plastic Cola-Crap: De Coca-Cola Kersttruck en de Coca-Cola Crap Vuilniswagen
  • Sleigh Ride by André Rieu & His Johann Strauss Orchestra
  • Polar Bear Rescues Our Blizzard Spy Camera: Polar Bear Spy On The Ice by BBC Earth
  • TED Talks: The Feminist Paradox by Thisari Randunu
  • Jingle Bells by André Rieu & His Johann Strauss Orchestra
  • Hoe Zorg Je Ervoor Dat Jouw Kerst Goed Is Voor het Milieu? Zo Wordt ’t Een Groene Kerst
  • TED Talks: Floating Oasis, Floating Cities Safely Moving Cities To The Sea by Øyvind Hellan
  • Powersaver Game by Jan-Dirk Fijnheer van de UU: Bespaar Minimaal 15% Energie
  • Niks, Helemaal Niks, Drie Keer Niks by Greenpeace
  • Kennisdag Sport en Gemeenten: Sport stimuleert! Visie op Lokaal Sportbeleid by VSG
  • Utrecht Wil Gaan Boren Naar Aardwarmte in Noord- en/of Oost-Utrecht
  • De Waterinfodag 2018: Congres en Beurs Over Informatievoorziening in Watersector
  • Liedje Voor Als Ik Er Niet Meer Ben by Robert Long
  • Climate 101: Glaciers by National Geographic
  • Animatie Hybride Eenergiesysteem by Topsector Energie

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com