De overgang naar led-verlichting markeert een van de grootste verschuivingen ooit in de geschiedenis van verlichtingsontwerp. Light + Building 2018 presenteert in maart 2018 de nieuwste designtrends.

Light + Building 2018 vindt plaats van zondag 18 tot en met vrijdag 23 maart 2018 in de Messe Frankfurt in Franfurt am Main.

Door de invoering van het verbod op gloeilampen en het verbod op halogeenlampen zijn fabrikanten en ontwerpers in relatief korte tijd gedwongen hun verlichtingsconcepten aan te passen, niet alleen qua technologie, maar ook qua vorm. Na enkele jaren van overgang zijn LED’s een gevestigde standaard geworden. Hierdoor komen er nieuwe creatieve benaderingen naar boven voor licht en verlichting die tot een paar jaar geleden ondenkbaar waren. Als gevolg hiervan focussen ontwerpers en fabrikanten zich in het ontwerpproces niet langer op het armatuur zelf, maar op wat het belangrijkst is: het licht zelf.

Volgens de beursorganisatie zal Light + Building 2018 zich richten op het presenteren van de nieuwste designtrends in de verlichtingsmarkt. De digitale samenleving van de toekomst zal volgens het bedrijf nieuwe eisen stellen aan licht en verlichting: flexibiliteit, individualiteit en digitale controle hebben de toekomst. Het succes van lampen zal in de toekomst bepaald worden door hun extra functionaliteit; sommigen zijn digitaal, anderen geven gekleurd licht en sommigen reageren op handgebaren.

