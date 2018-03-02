Anders Bekeken

Dezeen Awards 2018: The World’s Best Architecture, Interiors and Design Competition

Geschreven op 2-3-2018
Dezeen Awards is open for entries! Dezeen’s first ever awards programme celebrating the world’s best architecture, interiors and design is now accepting submissions.

This new annual programme will be the benchmark for international design excellence and the ultimate accolade for architects and designers everywhere.

You have until 30 June to enter the awards, with discounted entry fees available until 11 April. There are 30 categories you can enter in total: ten each in the sectors of architecture, interiors and design. Entry prices have been set as low as possible to encourage individual designers and studios from around the world to enter, and there are lower rates for smaller firms.

The awards will be judged by a stellar jury of world-renowned figures including David Adjaye, Rossana Hu, Patrizia Moroso and Benjamin Hubert, with many more big names to be announced soon.

Winners of the Dezeen Awards 2018 will be announced at a dazzling event in London at the end of the year.

