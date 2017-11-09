Cradle to Cradle Geschreven op 9-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

Designers have a critical role to play by envisioning products made with safe materials that can be perpetually cycled, and that eliminate the concept of waste.

The Cradle to Cradle Product Design Challenge enables current, emerging, and future designers to learn and apply critical strategies for envisioning products for the circular economy, powered by Cradle to Cradle Certified in partnership with Autodesk. Made possible by Arconic Foundation.

Entries for Design Challenge VI are invited across four categories: Best Overall Project – Best Use of Cradle to Cradle Certified Material – Best Use of Autodesk Fusion 360 – Best Use of Aluminum. Design Challenge VI entries will be open from Tuesday, September 12th – Friday Dec 1st, 2017.

Demonstrate your vision for a product made with safe materials that can be perpetually cycled, to retain value in the circular economy, powered by Cradle to Cradle Certified materials.