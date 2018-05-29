Anders Bekeken

BIOcolours Conference 2018: International Conference on Biobased Colours

Geschreven op 10-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda
Op maandag 28 en dinsdag 29 mei 2018 wordt de internationale BIOcolours Conference gehouden in Breda. Een ideale gelegenheid om kennis, onderzoek en projecten op het gebied van kleurstoffen te delen met de gehele biobased sector.

Onderwerpen die tijdens de conferentie aan bod komen zijn: Groene bouwstenen voor kleurstoffen en groene synthese voor (nieuwe) kleurstoffen. Bioprospecting van kleurstoffen of additieven voor kleurstoffen. Bioraffinage van kleurstoffen. Industriële en commerciële toepassingen en gebruik van biobased kleustoffen. Verbeteren van prestatie van kleurstoffen door het gebruik van additieven. Milieuaspecten van kleurstoffen.

De BIOcolours Conference bestaat onder andere uit presentaties van keynotes. Deze zijn een aanvulling op de presentaties die geselecteerd zijn door het Call for Abstracts proces. Daarnaast hangen er in de conferentiezaal posters, waarop samenvattingen worden gepresenteerd. De deadline voor inschrijven is 1 december 2017.

The biobased economy offers countless ways of preserving the climate and environment for future generations using sustainable, knowledge-based economies. A vast number of scientists, industries and entrepreneurs are working on sustainable biobased strategies, methods and products in different areas. One of these areas is natural biobased colourants.

BIOColours is the first conference focussed on all aspects involving the search for, isolation, application and improvement of biobased colourants. BIOColours aims to unite scientists with industry representatives and designers in an effort to translate basic research into applied research with application. Join leading speakers from academia and industry in order to discover what’s new and what’s next in the ever-evolving world of biobased colourants.

You, too, can attend interesting lectures and meet important stakeholders and cooperation partners at this event! We cordially invite you to the International BIOcolours Conference in Breda on 28 – 29 May 2018.

