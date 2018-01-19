Anders Bekeken

The Story of Microfibers by The Story of Stuff

Geschreven op 19-1-2018 - Erik van Erne.
Story of StuffMost of us wear synthetic fabrics like polyester every day. Our dress shirts, yoga pants, fleeces, and even underwear are all increasingly made of synthetic materials — plastic, in fact.

But these synthetic fabrics, from which 60% of all clothing on earth is made, have a big hidden problem: when they’re washed, they release tiny plastic bits — called microfibers — that flow down our drains, through water treatment plants, and out into our rivers, lakes and oceans by the billions.

