Geschreven op 26-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is the largest accumulation of ocean plastic in the world and is located between Hawaii and California.

Scientists of The Ocean Cleanup Foundation have conducted the most extensive analysis ever of this area.

