The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Explained by The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean Clean UpThe Great Pacific Garbage Patch is the largest accumulation of ocean plastic in the world and is located between Hawaii and California.

Scientists of The Ocean Cleanup Foundation have conducted the most extensive analysis ever of this area.

  Erik van Erne

    The New Picture of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch 2018 by Boyan Slat

    1.8 trillion pieces of plastic weighing 80,000 metric tons are currently afloat in an area known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch – and it is rapidly getting worse. These are the main conclusions of a three year mapping effort conducted by The Ocean Cleanup Research team.

