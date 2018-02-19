Anders Bekeken

TED Talks: The Surprising Solution To Ocean Plastic by David Katz

Geschreven op 19-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval
Can we solve the problem of ocean plastic pollution and end extreme poverty at the same time? That’s the ambitious goal of The Plastic Bank: a worldwide chain of stores where everything from school tuition to cooking fuel and more is available for purchase in exchange for plastic garbage — which is then sorted, shredded and sold to brands who reuse “social plastic” in their products.

Join David Katz to learn more about this step towards closing the loop in the circular economy. “Preventing ocean plastic could be humanity’s richest opportunity,” Katz says.

