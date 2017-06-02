Anders Bekeken

TED Ed: The Life Cycle of a Plastic Bottle by Emma Bryce

Geschreven op 2-6-2017
We’ve all been told that we should recycle plastic bottles and containers. But what actually happens to the plastic if we just throw it away? Emma Bryce traces the life cycles of three different plastic bottles, shedding light on the dangers these disposables present to our world.

See also: True Life Story Of A Plastic Bag by Ramin Bahrani – The Trashy Bags Story: Our Bags are Complete Trash – The Majestic Plastic Bag A Mockumentary – Plastic State of Mind: Parody with Purpose – Bag It The Movie: Is Your Life Too Plastic? – No Plastic Bag:  Design by Meylenstein – Trailer Plastic Planet

Great Pacific Garbage Patch: Plastic Soup and Plastic Planet – The Throwaway Mentality and The 5 Oceanic Gyres – We Beat The Mountain: We Use Your Trash for Cool Products – From Oil to Plastic and from Plastic back to Oil: The Magic Box by Akinori Ito – Electrolux Vac from The Sea: Made from Collected Ocean Plastic – The Corona Save the Beach Hotel in Rome: Made from Trash by German Artist HA Shult – Recycled Island: Cleaning our Oceans and Creating a Floating City – Plastic Soep by Jesse Goossens

