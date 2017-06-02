Geschreven op 2-6-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

We’ve all been told that we should recycle plastic bottles and containers. But what actually happens to the plastic if we just throw it away? Emma Bryce traces the life cycles of three different plastic bottles, shedding light on the dangers these disposables present to our world.

