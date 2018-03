Geschreven op 19-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

By 2030, circular will be standard. Rotterdam will be a living laboratory in which we experiment, pioneer and embed successes. In which we profile the city and the port as a circular hotspot.

In 2020 Rotterdam will host the ISWA 2020 (International Solid Waste Association). The biggest congres to promote and develop sustainable and professional waste management worldwide.