Anders Bekeken

Penzance in Cornwall: Het Eerste Plasticvrije Dorp in de UK – Boycot Single-Use Plastics

Geschreven op 3-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval
Pin It

Het Britse dorp Penzance loopt voorop in de strijd tegen plastic. Het dorp ligt aan de kust van Cornwall en heeft te kampen met grote hoeveelheden aangespoeld afval op de stranden.

Aangespoord door activisten kiezen steeds meer winkeliers en restaurants ervoor zo min mogelijk plastic tassen, bekers, rietjes en bestek te gebruiken.

Inmiddels zijn 30 winkels in het kleine plaatsje als plasticvrije onderneming aangemerkt en presenteert Penzance zich als het eerste plasticvrije dorp van het Verenigd Koninkrijk.

Zie ook: Plastic Free Pop-Up Store in Amsterdam: 680 Plasticvrije Bio Producten by Ekoplaza Lab – Statiegeld Op Kleine PET-Flessen En Blikjes by De Statiegeld Alliantie – Koninginnedag Rotterdam: Act Green for the Queen – Starbucks Gaat Heffing Invoeren op Wegwerpbekers: Test Op 35 Lokaties in Londen – Spectaculaire Afvalvermindering Bevrijdingsfestival Flevoland in Almere Door Statiegeldbekers – Schone Evenementen: Gebruik Herbruikbare Ecoglazen om Afval te Voorkomen – Food and Biobased Research: Duurzaam Verpakkingsmateriaal van Hernieuwbare Grondstoffen – Het Rapport Bioplastics by OVAM: Bioplastics Zijn Niet Automatisch Milieuvriendelijker – Veel Milieuwinst door Eco-glazen – Afvalmanagement bij evenementen steeds belangrijker – Afvalarme evenementen – Bioplastic PLA bekers geen zegen voor het milieu – Herbruikbare Eco-glazen beter voor het milieu – Evenementen, Bedrijven en Instellingen: Eénmalige Kunststof Bekers Gescheiden Inzamelen – Geen Wegwerpplastic Meer Op Glastonbury MuziekFestival 2019 – Ban On Single-Use Plastic Across Europe Coming Before This Summer

As part of a campaign being run by the marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), Penzance has been given plastic-free coastlines approved status. The community of Penzance have completed five objectives set out by SAS which can be used to guide any area to reduce their reliance on single-use plastic items.

They have been engaging with the local area including other community groups and schools through talks and their presence at events to get everyone on board with the plastic free coastline programme.

A Devon town has become the latest to sign up to a plastic-free movement to reduce its single-use plastic. The initiative set up by Cornish charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has been joined by Ashburton Town Council as well as 16 communities across the south-west of England. There are currently 200 communities across the UK all working towards achieving the plastic free status.

See also: Great Pacific Garbage Patch: Plastic Soup and Plastic Planet – The Throwaway Mentality and he 5 Oceanic Gyres – Seabin Project by Pete Ceglinski and Andrew Turton: Cleaning our Oceans One Marina at a Time – TEDxGreatPacificGarbagePatch: Living a Sustainable Life by Ed Begley Jr – The Ocean is Connected to Everything by Dr. Sylvia Earle – Trailer Plastic Planet – Recycled Island: Cleaning our Oceans and Creating a Floating City – The Plastiki Expedition by David de Rothschild sets Sail – Tackling Our Nature Deficiency Disorder by David deRotschild – The House of Plastic: Prefab Homes made of Plastic Garbage – The Ocean Cleanup: How We Showed the Oceans Could Clean Themselves – Recycled Island: Cleaning our Oceans and Creating a Floating City – Plastic Soep by Jesse Goossens  – The Plastiki Expedition by David de Rothschild sets Sail – The House of Plastic: Prefab Homes made of Plastic Garbage– Stop De Plastic Cola-Crap

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (541)
  • Agenda (2.841)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (688)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (426)
  • Design (227)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.134)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.853)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (297)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (12)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (289)
  • Iets anders (350)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.598)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (734)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (671)
  • Nederland (15)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (954)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (286)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Hornsea Windpark One, Two and Three: Wereld’s Grootste Offshore Windpark (5 GW) by Ørsted
  • The Blue Battery in The Green Village van de TU Delft: Sustainable Energy Storage by AquaBattery
  • Costa Rica Will be the First Country to Eliminate Single-Use Plastics by 2021
  • Penzance in Cornwall: Het Eerste Plasticvrije Dorp in de UK – Boycot Single-Use Plastics
  • Designertassen van Oude Rubber Binnenbanden van Vrachtwagens in India by Ecowings
  • LEGO Is Adding Sustainable Plant-Based Pieces: Leaves, Bushes and Trees
  • Dezeen Awards 2018: The World’s Best Architecture, Interiors and Design Competition
  • De Bijenwerkdag Helpt Nestgelegenheden Te Realiseren en de Nationale Bijentelling 2018
  • Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Duurzaam Toerisme by René van der Duim
  • Opwekking Duurzame Energie in Nederland Groeit: Nu 13,8% Duurzame Energie in Nederland
  • De Museummetro: Viering 50 Jaar Metro in Rotterdam by RET
  • De WaterStraat in The Green Village van de TU Delft: The WaterStreet and Water Innovation
  • Windpark Spuisluis Met 6 Windmolens in IJmuiden by Eneco en Windpark IJmond
  • Plastic Free Pop-Up Store in Amsterdam: 680 Plasticvrije Bio Producten by Ekoplaza Lab
  • Waarom Heeft Februari Maar 28 Dagen?
  • Recordaantal Aansluitingen Duurzame Energie Opwekking in 2017 by Enexis
  • All Electric Challenge 2018: Pionier Gezocht by Natuur & Milieu
  • Uitvoeringsagenda Energieakkoord Voor Duurzame Groei 2018: 6 of 7 Zonneparken by Het Rijk
  • Windpark Borkum Riffgrund II by Ørsted en Windpark Merkur Offshore in Duitse Deel Noordzee
  • Utrecht Duurzaamste Gemeente Van Nederland: Quickscan Duurzaamheid by Natuur & Milieu

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com