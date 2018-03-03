Geschreven op 3-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

The overproduction of single-use plastics is a serious problem of garbage generation for most countries around the world. This is because, despite their very short usage period, typical plastic takes hundreds of years to decompose completely.

Costa Rica has announced a pretty ambitious and innovative project for the next 4 years: to become the number 1 country in the world with an integrative national strategy to eliminate single-use plastics.

This announcement is a logical step when considering that, 10 years ago, the country’s authorities had promised that by 2021 it would be a carbon neutral country. Costa Rica has been an example to the world by reversing deforestation and doubling its forest cover from 26% in 1984 to more than 52%. However, today 1/5 of the 4,000 tons of solid waste produced daily is not collected and, as a result, ends up as part of the Costa Rican landscape, by polluting rivers, lakes, and beaches.

Taiwan heeft een verbod aangekondigd op wegwerpplastic. Vanaf 2030 zijn plastic wegwerpartikelen zoals tasjes, bekers, rietjes en voedselverpakkingen niet langer beschikbaar. Ketenrestaurants in Taiwan bieden vanaf 2019 geen rietjes meer aan voor gebruik in het restaurant. In 2020 wordt dit uitgebreid naar alle restaurants in Taiwan. Gratis plastic tasjes, wegwerpmaaltijdboxen, wegwerpbestek en andere wegwerpplastic verdwijnen in 2020 uit de winkels. In 2025 worden er extra heffingen ingevoerd.

Wegwerpplastic staat ook in andere landen hoog op de politieke agenda. Frankrijk wil dat vanaf 2020 alle wegwerpplastic bekers, wegwerpbestek en wegwerpplasticborden biobased en composteerbaar zijn. Een voorstel van de Europese Commissie om het gebruik van wegwerpplastic te verminderen wordt binnenkort verwacht.