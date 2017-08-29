Anders Bekeken

Costa Rica is Planning to Ban All Single Use Plastics by 2021

Geschreven op 29-8-2017
Costa Rica is taking a firm stance against plastic pollution. Already known for its incredible work in reversing deforestation in the country, they are now tackling the issue of single-use plastic and the waste it causes. 

Costa Rica wants to become the world’s first country to achieve a comprehensive national strategy to eliminate single-use plastics. In fact, by 2021 Costa Rica has pledged to ban all single-use plastics.

The Costa Rica pledge is quite ambitious. Plastic lids, coffee stirrers, and disposable cutlery are all on the chopping block in the Central American country as it aims to move toward being a carbon neutral nation. When you consider that 4,000 tons of solid waste is produced in the country per year, and 20% of that never makes it to a recycling center or landfill—ending up in rivers, on beaches, and in forests—it’s a necessary action.

