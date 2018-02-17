Anders Bekeken

Chernobyl The Exclusion Zone: A Simple Harrowing Portrait

Geschreven op 17-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval
Pin It

We’re used to seeing apocalyptic wastelands in our video games, television shows and big screen movies. But such an environment actually exists in the real world, and its vacant landscape can be found near the border of Ukraine. It’s Chernobyl, the ominous location of the most significant nuclear power plant disaster in history.

Chernobyl: The Exclusion Zone takes cameras inside this infamous site to determine whether the reality lives up to our collective nightmares. Chernobyl: The Exclusion Zone is a simple, but harrowing portrait of one of the world’s most haunting sites.

The ruins of Chernobyl have been abandoned and radioactive for over 30 years, but evidence of its former vitality can be found in every direction. There’s the summer camp adorned with a smiling Mickey Mouse on its exterior walls. A child’s doll stares hollow-eyed in the hallway of an elementary school. Faded newspapers lie scattered on creaky floorboards and extol headlines from a distant time. A rusty Ferris wheel recalls an era of innocence and frivolity that was cut far too short.

The documentary offers a tour through Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone, a large region where radioactive fallout is most prominent. Geiger counters help the crew detect the most dangerous pockets of radiation along their path. Many of the sights are strangely beautiful and captivating, but an unsettling sense of doom nevertheless permeates their travels.

The area is not a tourist trap by any means, but it does play host to a fair amount of researchers, scientists and other like-minded professionals. Perhaps the most surprising element of the film is its portrayal of the civilization that has managed to sustain itself within this inhospitable environment. There’s even a hotel that offers cozy beds, delicious meals, hot showers and robust Wi-Fi service.

Above all, Chernobyl exudes a feeling of profound loss and devastation. It’s sacred ground. This is never more apparent than when the film follows former residents as they gather for an annual visit to the area. Mournful and emotionally wounded, they peer out into the wasteland of overgrown vegetation and dilapidated infrastructure that they once called home.

See also: Greenpeace Video “20 Years Ago Chernobyl” – Gigantisch Zonnepark rond Voormalige KerncentraleTsjernobyl in de Oekraïne by ENGIE – Nucleaire Crisis Fukushima Kernenergiecentrale: Stralingsniveau op Hoogste Niveau Ooit

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (529)
  • Agenda (2.827)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (685)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (424)
  • Design (226)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.118)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.830)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (295)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (288)
  • Iets anders (348)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.594)
  • Licht (366)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (165)
  • Milieu (734)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (664)
  • Nederland (15)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (942)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (280)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Black Snake Killaz Documentary: The Fight Against The Dakota Access Pipeline
  • Chernobyl The Exclusion Zone: A Simple Harrowing Portrait
  • The Rise Of Vertical Farming by VPRO Backlight
  • The Dome At The Enewetak Atoll: This Concrete Dome Holds A Leaking Toxic Timebomb
  • BankGiro Loterij Goed Geld Gala 2018: Miljoenen Voor Cultuur en Cultureel Erfgoed in Nederland
  • VriendenLoterij Goed Geld Gala 2018: Welke Goede Doelen Ontvangen Dit Jaar Een Donatie?
  • Circulair Congres: Agrifood, Chemie en Energie Samen Naar Een Circulaire Biobased Economy
  • Virtual Reality: Virtueel Door Bouwprojecten Lopen in Avalon by Reynaers
  • Naar Een Aardgasvrije Stad Eindhoven: Buurtaanpak, Energiebesparingslening, Duurzame Energie
  • Madaster, The Cadastre For Materials: Waste Is Material Without Identity
  • Zonnepark Voor Energieneutraal Zuiveren Afvalwater RWZI Gorinchem by Waterschap Rivierenland
  • Het Interbestuurlijk Programma (IBP): Samen Meer Bereiken by Rijk, IPO, VNG en UvW
  • Denktank Schone Oceanen: Jokeledokus En Het Eilandmysterie by Bert Smit
  • AgrifirmZon: Zonnepanelen Op Dak 17.000 Veehouders en Telers Van Agrifirm by GroenLeven
  • Wereld Kinderkankerdag: KiKadootje by Naomi van As Voor KiKa (Kinderen Kankervrij)
  • Zonnepark Vlagtwedde Met 320.000 Zonnepanelen by PowerField
  • De Elektrische Mercedes eSprinter Bestelbus by Mercedes-Benz Vans
  • World Rallycross Championship All Electric in 2020: WK Rallycross (WRX) Met Elektrische Auto’s
  • EM-05 Noah: World’s First Circulair Car Made From Recyclable Materials by TU Ecomotive
  • The Baojun E100 Electric Two-Seater Micro Car by SAIC, General Motors and Wuling

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com