Geschreven op 25-2-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

A top EU official hinted that legislation to cut plastic waste in Europe is coming soon. Frans Timmermans, the first vice president of the European Commission, made the comment after Britain’s environment minister Michael Gove, a pro-Brexiter, suggested that staying in the EU would make it harder for the UK to create environmental laws such as banning plastic drinking straws.

Gove said being in the EU meant there were some steps we might want to take environmentally that we can’t yet. Timmermans later tweeted to Gove: “One step ahead of you. EU legislation on single-use plastics coming before the summer. Maybe you can align with us?”

The EU is waging war against plastic waste as part of an urgent plan to clean up Europe’s act and ensure that every piece of packaging on the continent is reusable or recyclable by 2030. Speaking to some European newspapers, the vice-president of the commission, Frans Timmermans, said Brussels’ priority was to clamp down on “single-use plastics that take five seconds to produce, you use it for five minutes and it takes 500 years to break down again”.

Timmermans said, were throw-away items such as drinking straws, “lively coloured” bottles that do not degrade, coffee cups, lids and stirrers, cutlery and takeaway packaging.

The Queen of England has banned plastic straws and bottles from the royal estates as part of a move to cut back on the use of plastics at all levels. Buckingham Palace outlined new waste plans and said there was a strong desire to tackle the issue in the royal household, in a move thought to be inspired by David Attenborough. Across the organisation, the royal household is committed to reducing its environmental impact. The new measures include gradually phasing out plastic straws in public cafes and banning them altogether in staff dining rooms.

Zie ook: Spectaculaire Afvalvermindering Bevrijdingsfestival Flevoland in Almere Door Statiegeldbekers – Schone Evenementen: Gebruik Herbruikbare Ecoglazen om Afval te Voorkomen – Food and Biobased Research: Duurzaam Verpakkingsmateriaal van Hernieuwbare Grondstoffen – Het Rapport Bioplastics by OVAM: Bioplastics Zijn Niet Automatisch Milieuvriendelijker – Veel Milieuwinst door Eco-glazen – Afvalmanagement bij evenementen steeds belangrijker – Afvalarme evenementen – Bioplastic PLA bekers geen zegen voor het milieu ! – UNEP Green Meeting Guide 2009 and UNEP Sustainable Events Guide 2012 – Herbruikbare Eco-glazen beter voor het milieu – Evenementen, Bedrijven en Instellingen: Eénmalige Kunststof Bekers Gescheiden Inzamelen – Geen Wegwerpplastic Meer Op Glastonbury MuziekFestival 2019