Scholen kunnen zich gratis aanmelden om de film A Plastic Ocean te komen bekijken in de RAI Amsterdam. Een film die je op aangrijpende wijze confronteert met één van de grootste uitdagingen van de moderne tijd: de plastic soep in de oceaan

Deze voorstelling is gereserveerd voor scholen. Scholen kunnen zich voor deze voorstelling gratis aanmelden. Engelse film, Nederlands ondertiteld.

In de afgelopen 70 jaar is plastic niet meer weg te denken uit ons leven. Het is goedkoop en ongelooflijk veelzijdig. Om aan onze behoefte te voldoen produceren wij meer dan 300 miljoen ton per jaar. Deze bijna onstilbare honger heeft een donkere kant. Elk jaar dumpen wij 8 miljoen ton plastic in onze oceanen met alle gevolgen van dien. Van alle zoogdieren in zee heeft 1 op de 3 vastgezeten in een stuk plastic. Deze wereldwijde sluipende milieuramp is moeilijk te bevatten voor veel mensen.

We zijn ons niet bewust. De eerste essentiele stap om dat te veranderen is bewustzijn creëren. Dat is wat deze film doet. De Plastic Mining Cooperation en RAI Amsterdam organiseren deze gratis filmvoorstelling zodat de documentaire voor iedereen toegankelijk is.

A Plastic Ocean is an adventure documentary shot on more than 20 locations over the past 4 years. Explorers Craig Leeson and Tanya Streeter and a team of international scientists reveal the causes and consequences of plastic pollution and share solutions. Their mission is to change the world’s attitude toward plastic within one generation

Plastic pollution is a global issue that impacts our ocean, our health and our wellbeing. Through education, science and our film, we are working to stem the tide of plastic entering the ocean, before it is too late. The Request? Rethink Plastic.

Once in the ocean, plastic litter affects the safety of sea transport, fisheries, tourism and recreation. When broken down into tiny pieces, plastic attracts toxic chemicals released over decades from industry and agriculture, the concentration of which increases as they move up the food chain.

Exposures to these chemicals have been suggested to contribute to some cancers, and infertility, as well as immune, metabolic, cognitive and behavioural disorders. The entry of plastic pieces into our food chain is of concern to human health. Source: Plastic Oceans

