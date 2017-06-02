Anders Bekeken

A Plastic Ocean: The Request? Rethink Plastic! We Need a Wave of Change

Geschreven op 2-6-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval, Agenda
Pin It

Scholen kunnen zich gratis aanmelden om de film A Plastic Ocean te komen bekijken in de RAI Amsterdam. Een film die je op aangrijpende wijze confronteert met één van de grootste uitdagingen van de moderne tijd: de plastic soep in de oceaan

Deze voorstelling is gereserveerd voor scholen. Scholen kunnen zich voor deze voorstelling gratis aanmelden. Engelse film, Nederlands ondertiteld.

In de afgelopen 70 jaar is plastic niet meer weg te denken uit ons leven. Het is goedkoop en ongelooflijk veelzijdig. Om aan onze behoefte te voldoen produceren wij meer dan 300 miljoen ton per jaar. Deze bijna onstilbare honger heeft een donkere kant. Elk jaar dumpen wij 8 miljoen ton plastic in onze oceanen met alle gevolgen van dien. Van alle zoogdieren in zee heeft 1 op de 3 vastgezeten in een stuk plastic. Deze wereldwijde sluipende milieuramp is moeilijk te bevatten voor veel mensen.

We zijn ons niet bewust. De eerste essentiele stap om dat te veranderen is bewustzijn creëren. Dat is wat deze film doet. De Plastic Mining Cooperation en RAI Amsterdam organiseren deze gratis filmvoorstelling zodat de documentaire voor iedereen toegankelijk is.

A Plastic Ocean is an adventure documentary shot on more than 20 locations over the past 4 years. Explorers Craig Leeson and Tanya Streeter and a team of international scientists reveal the causes and consequences of plastic pollution and share solutions. Their mission is to change the world’s attitude toward plastic within one generation

Plastic pollution is a global issue that impacts our ocean, our health and our wellbeing. Through education, science and our film, we are working to stem the tide of plastic entering the ocean, before it is too late. The Request? Rethink Plastic.

Once in the ocean, plastic litter affects the safety of sea transport, fisheries, tourism and recreation. When broken down into tiny pieces, plastic attracts toxic chemicals released over decades from industry and agriculture, the concentration of which increases as they move up the food chain.

Exposures to these chemicals have been suggested to contribute to some cancers, and infertility, as well as immune, metabolic, cognitive and behavioural disorders. The entry of plastic pieces into our food chain is of concern to human health. Source: Plastic Oceans

See also: Can We Save Our Oceans from Plastic and Remove the Great Pacific Garbage Patch by CNN Eco Solutions – The Ocean Array Platform: Ocean Trash Cleaner to Debut off Japanese Island Tsushima in 2016 –The Ocean Cleanup: How We Showed the Oceans Could Clean Themselves

TEDxGreatPacificGarbagePatch: Living a Sustainable Life by Ed Begley Jr – TEDxGreatPacificGarbagePatch: The Economic Injustice of Plastic by Van Jones – TEDxGreatPacificGarbagePatch: The Ocean is Connected to Everything by Dr. Sylvia Earle –TEDxGreatPacificGarbagePatch: Tackling Our Nature Deficiency Disorder by David deRotschild

Great Pacific Garbage Patch: Plastic Soup and Plastic Planet – Plastic Soep by Jesse Goossens Plastic Planet – Recycled Island: Cleaning our Oceans and Creating a Floating City – The Plastiki Expedition by David de Rothschild – The House of Plastic: Prefab Homes made of Plastic Garbage – From Oil to Plastic and from Plastic back to Oil: The Magic Box by Akinori Ito – The Throwaway Mentality and The 5 Oceanic Gyres – The Plastiki Expedition by David de Rothschild: On National Geographic Channel – Plastic Whale – EU-Commissaris Maria Damanaki Wil Op Plastic Gaan Vissen in de Middellandse Zee

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (511)
  • Agenda (2.643)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (637)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (390)
  • Design (213)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.045)
  • Educatie (337)
  • EEN-Armoede (249)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.634)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (118)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (274)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (275)
  • Iets anders (325)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.571)
  • Licht (356)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (725)
  • MVO (103)
  • Natuur (636)
  • Nederland (9)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (197)
  • Vakantie (72)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (61)
  • Vervoer en OV (792)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (268)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • Bringing It Home: Industrial Hemp and a Greener Future
  • The Hemp Revolution Documentary: A Sustainable Solution
  • Waterschap Amstel, Gooi en Vecht Gaat 24.200 Zonnepanelen Plaatsen op RWZI’s
  • The Largest (1.177 MW) Solar Plant in the World by Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority
  • TED Ed: The Life Cycle of a Plastic Bottle by Emma Bryce
  • A Plastic Ocean: The Request? Rethink Plastic! We Need a Wave of Change
  • De Dubai Lamp: ’s Werelds Meest Energie Efficiënte LED-Lamp by Philips Lighting
  • Nederland Doet Veel Te Weinig aan Energiebesparing: Het is Dweilen Met De Kraan Open
  • Uitstoot van Broeikasgassen Weer Gestegen: Plus 4 procent in 2015 by RIVM
  • Welcome to The Village in Leeuwarden Toont Muts en Sjaal van Sigaretten Peuken by Isaac Monté
  • Vogelnestjes Gemaakt van Sigaretten Peuken: The Filter Factory by Isaac Monté
  • Aandeel Hernieuwbare Energie Blijft Vrijwel Gelijk: 5,9 Procent in 2016 by CBS
  • De Ecotuin Dagen 2017 in Nederland en België by Velt
  • Can We Save Our Oceans from Plastic and Remove the Great Pacific Garbage Patch by CNN Eco Solutions
  • De Efteling 65 Jaar: Symbolica met 800 zonnepanelen en 800 m2 Sedum Dak Opent 1 Juli 2017
  • Hywind: World’s Largest Floating Offshore Wind Farm Off the Coast of Peterhead, Scotland
  • Windpark N33 in Groningen Krijgt een Vermogen van 100 to 120 MW: Puur Groningse Energie
  • Ruimtelijke Kaders van Grondgebonden Zonneparken in Nederland: Zonnepark van A tot Z
  • Drijvend Met de Zon Meedraaiend Rond Zonnepanelenveld in de Eisenhowerplas in Elst
  • Grootste Drijvende Zonne-Energiecentrale ter Wereld Geopend in Huainan, China

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com