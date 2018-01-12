Geschreven op 12-1-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval

Ten years ago The Story of Stuff released their first movie, The Story of Stuff.

Since then they’ve produced 9 animated movies, 3 short documentaries, grown a million plus person Community, won some important victories, and they are just getting started!

