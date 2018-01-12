Anders Bekeken

A Decade of Storytelling by The Story of Stuff

Geschreven op 12-1-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Afval
Pin It

Story of StuffTen years ago The Story of Stuff released their first movie, The Story of Stuff.

Since then they’ve produced 9 animated movies, 3 short documentaries, grown a million plus person Community, won some important victories, and they are just getting started!

See also: Our Water, Our Future Project by The Story of Stuff – The Story of Bottled Water by The Story of Stuff – The Story of Stuff en The Story of Cap & Trade – The Story of Stuff: The Story of Cosmetics – The Story of Stuff: The Story of Electronics

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (522)
  • Agenda (2.812)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (682)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (421)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.117)
  • Educatie (339)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.816)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (295)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (287)
  • Iets anders (347)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.595)
  • Licht (365)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (165)
  • Milieu (735)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (664)
  • Nederland (15)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (921)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (279)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Week van de Circulaire Economie: Circulaire Inloop in Social Impact Factory in Utrecht by RIVM
  • Twee Elektrische Iveco Bedrijfswagens Voor Amsterdamse Verhuizer Deudekom
  • Zonnepark Shell Moerdijk Met 50.000 Zonnepanelen op Chemiecomplex in Moerdijk
  • A Decade of Storytelling by The Story of Stuff
  • De Olieworstelaar by Erik van Muiswinkel
  • De Collegereeks Circulaire Economie: Alles Over de Circulaire Economie
  • Toyota e-Palette: An Autonomous, Fully Electric Vehicle – Toyota’s Future Of Mobility
  • World Bio Markets 2018 in Amsterdam: The Biobased Supply Chain
  • De Nieuwe Centrale Bibliotheek Utrecht In Het Voormalige Postkantoor op de Neude in Utrecht
  • De Paardenpoetser by Lebbis
  • Symposium Bestrijdingsmiddelen In Het Milieu: Samenwerken Aan Schoon Drents Water
  • Gemeente Den Haag Kiest Per 1 januari 2019 Voor 100% Duurzame Energie by Eneco en OM
  • Europese Subidie Voor Elektrische Binnenvaartschepen by Port-Liner
  • Zonnepark Zeijen (Ubbena) Op Voormalige Vuilstortplaats Met 2.200 Zonnepanelen in Assen by VON
  • Klimaatmonitor Waterschappen 2016: Op Weg Naar Energieneutraal in 2025 – 32% in 2016
  • Sun 101: The Sun by National Geographic
  • TEDxTeen: Why I Live A Zero Waste Life by Lauren Singer
  • TED Talks: The brain benefits of deep sleep — and how to get more of it by Dan Gartenberg
  • Green Dubai City Film: Green Dubai
  • The Sustainable City in Dubai, UAE

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com